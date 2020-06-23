Meet Causeway’s new mayor

THE Chronicle and Constitution caught up with the new mayor, of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, Mark Fielding last week as he assumed duties of the borough's first citizen.



While his immediate schedule will be quieter than previous mayors thanks to Covid-19's impact on functions and events, he anticipates playing a key ambassadorial role for the hospitality trade as it struggles to salvage the summer season.



He is also looking forward to representing the borough as Northern Ireland celebrates its centenary in 2021.



Alderman Fielding’s interest in politics emerged in Londonderry where he’d been born and reared before his career in the agri-food sector brought him to Portstewart in 1986.



In 2002 his interest became his full time profession when he landed a job as a researcher for MP Gregory Campbell.



Already heavily invested in his adopted community - he’s a governor of Portstewart Primary School and Community Association stalwart - it was almost inevitable he’d seek elected office.



He joined Coleraine Borough Council in 2011 and graduated to Causeway Coast and Glens when four neighbouring local authorities merged in 2015.



*Full story in this week's Chronicle*