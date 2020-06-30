‘Keep a Giant’s step apart!’

VISITORS to the Giant’s Causeway World Heritage Site are being encouraged to keep a ‘giant’s step’ away from others when it reopens this Friday.



The popular attraction which is managed by the National Trust, is reopening its doors on July 3 in line with government guidance permitting the reopening of tourist attractions where social distancing measures are in place.



Similar to other National Trust places which began a phased reopening earlier this month, a booking system has been introduced to control numbers and maintain public safety.



Anyone planning to enjoy the Visitor Experience at the Giant’s Causeway will need to have pre-booked via the National Trust website before arriving.



The new ticket booking system for the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Experience went live last Friday, June 26, allowing visitors to book up to one week in advance.

