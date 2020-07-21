‘Hannah is a walking miracle’

THE daughter of the Smyth family who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision back in May is ‘progressing every day’, the family minister has confirmed.



The local area was brought to silence following the fatal incident near the Smyth family farm in Ballycastle.



Five-year-old Hannah Smyth needed life saving injury after being involved in a quad bike incident that claimed the lives of her three-year sister Bethany and mother Clare on May 12 of this year.



Speaking after launching a fundraiser to raise money for the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the Royal Victoria Children’s Hospital, Belfast, where Hannah remained for six weeks receiving care, Rev John Stanbridge insists he is delighted to see Hannah make steps in her recovery.



“Hannah is a wee walking miracle, and I will say that again, a walking miracle,” he said in a social media video promoting the fundraiser.

