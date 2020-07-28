Boat club refloats playpark dream

Members of Portballintrae Boat Club present a cheque for £12,500 to Bushmills Primary School principal Jayne Logan.

A PRIMARY school's disappointment at failing to secure funds for a new play park was overturned when the nearby boat club handed over its £12,500 charity fund.

The cash raised by members of Portballintrae Boat Club was presented to Bushmills Primary School’s principal last Tuesday.

It will pay for installation of play park equipment for nursery school kids and should be available by the end of September when pupils return from their long enforced break.

The money was raised at a series of events organised by boat club members during the last 15 months.

