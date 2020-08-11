Stormont to consider request for stiffer fines

Council seeks action from Minister on littering

Overflowing litter bins in Portrush earlier this summer.

THE Environment Minster has assured Causeway Coast and Glens Council that its demand for a hike in fines handed out for dog fouling and littering will be considered.

Cloonavin's head of Environmental Health wrote to Minister Edwin Poots in June after receiving a wave of complaints over rubbish strewn beaches.

At the time Northern Ireland's population had just been released from lockdown restrictions and visitors were flocking north to enjoy sunny weather.

