Armoy man’s invention could be a ‘life saver’

Smart-card allows health professionals access to vital patient information

Mr Bernard Sparkes. SPB35-10

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

A FORMER Armoy resident has created a product he claims could be a game changer for the emergency services.

Mr Bernard Sparkes says that his BERTS Alert™ smart-cards, smart-chips or smart-fobs containing vital information accessible by responders and health professionals in an emergency, is creating a lot of interest and will help save lives.

Bernard says: “Simply carry your unique BERTS Alert smart-card or smart-fob with you, or place a BERTS Alert smart-chip on something you always have with you such as a motorcycle helmet, and emergency services personnel will be able to scan it and find out everything you want them to know.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

