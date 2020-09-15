Enquiries ongoing into car fire

Police received a report that a vehicle was alight in the Leyland Drive area of Ballycastle shortly after 3:30 am this morning (Tuesday, 15 September).



Inspector Burns of Ballycastle NPT said: “Nobody was injured in the incident in which the whole back of the vehicle was destroyed and enquiries into it are ongoing. We would ask that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 209 15/09/2020.”