Agivey Bridge closed

Agivey Bridge closed
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

Motorists are advised that the Agivey Bridge, Bendooragh is currently closed due to the discovery of a suspicious object this afternoon.

Please avoid the area.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354