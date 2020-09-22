Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Email:
newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com
Tuesday 22 September 2020 15:19
Motorists are advised that the Agivey Bridge, Bendooragh is currently closed due to the discovery of a suspicious object this afternoon.
Please avoid the area.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Agivey Bridge closed
'We want to give a good account of ourselves' - Kearney
West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan.
Wayne McCullough.
Mrs Steele the new Principal at Armoy PS. WK38KC14BM
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354