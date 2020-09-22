Stormont demands action over Causeway car parking

COUNCILLORS are to decide whether to hand planners power to tackle a car parking ‘free-for-all’ around the Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland's only World Heritage Site.



Without action, members will be told, “temporary carparks in the vicinity of the WHS will continue unmanaged with the ability to move from one agricultural field to another.”



Over the summer visitors were paying £5 to park in fields next to the Giant's Causeway.



Under current planning rules, landowners are perfectly entitled to set up car parks for a period of 28 days in each calendar year.

