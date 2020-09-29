Performing into the pandemic

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has published an assessment of its efforts to achieve goals set by elected members.



Performance Improvement Plans, drawn up ahead of each new financial year, are required under the Local Government Act.



They sets out key improvement targets tailored by councillors for the district they serve in consultation with ratepayers, community groups and council staff.



According to the report, published last week, the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic heavily affected the council's ability to meet their targets.



And indeed Stormont has already decreed that self assessed improvement plans will not be required for the current financial year. Here Peter Winter reports on the plans and what they mean for the ratepayer.

