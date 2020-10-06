Allister backs farmers and residents over parking at Giant’s Causeway

NORTH Antrim MLA Jim Allister has backed people living near the Giants Causeway who do not wish to see a clampdown on unofficial car parks.

Last month the Chronicle revealed how Stormont's Infrastructure Minster Nichola Mallon was “keen to address the issue” of temporary car parks set up on fields surrounding the World Heritage Site.

Under current planning rules, landowners are perfectly entitled to do so for a period of 28 days in each calendar year.

Over the summer visitor were paying £5 to park in fields next to the Giant's Causeway.

