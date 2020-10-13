Paramilitary vigilantes blasted

North Antrim MLA says attack on Coleraine house ‘very worrying’

Paramilitary vigilantes blasted
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

NO-ONE has the right to take the law into their own hands and be a vigilante, a leading North Antrim MLA said this week.

Mr Mervyn Storey was speaking after a gun attack on a house in Coleraine left a 61-year-old woman fighting for her life.

Since the spring there have been at least eight incidents in the area culminating in last Monday night's shocking shooting on the Bushmills Road in Coleraine (pictured above) which also left her son injured.

Coleraine PUP councillor Russell Watton says the perpetrators are conducting their campaign with the support of sections of the community.

The previous two attacks were in Stranocum and Bushmills.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354