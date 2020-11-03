Dunloy's Emma leads the 'million step challenge'

Local ladies clock up two million steps for Cancer Focus NI

L-R Maeloisa Hardy, Bronagh Hardy, Helen Hardy, Geraldine Cochrane. who helped raised over £2,500 for Cancer Focus by walking two million steps.SPB2045-005

A GROUP of energetic local ladies have walked an amazing two million steps in a week to raise a bumper £2,550 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s breast cancer awareness and fundraising campaign during October.

Twenty-two women, most of them mums, have been out and about pushing buggies and pacing out power walks to notch up the steps for the charity.

Emma Dowds Tsang and members of her fitness studio, T-Fit Studio 01 in Dunloy, decided to make the most of their outdoor exercise time to raise money for the charity, which has been struggling to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic.

