From Botany Bay to Murlough Bay

Nicole Kidman reveals she arrives in Ireland to film ‘The Northman’ this month

A viking village recreated on Torr Head is one of the sets for the Northman starring Nichole Kidman.

Peter Winter

HOLLYWOOD A-lister Nicole Kidman is due in Northern Ireland this month to begin shooting the epic Viking adventure, ‘The Northman.’

The production will include scenes filmed at a specially constructed village on the windswept slopes of Torr Head.

The Australian actor revealed the timing of her trip last week in a podcast hosted by another actor familiar with Northern Irish hospitality.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

