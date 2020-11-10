Dervock, Mosside and Stranocum DAERA 'derisory spend' claim

NORTH Antrim MLA Jim Allister has blasted what he has described the 'derisory spend' by DAERA on three North Antrim villages as it emerged that the Department has spent 25 times more on Bushmills, than on Dervock in the last seven years.



DAERA (Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) Minister Edwin Poots has recently provided details about rural development funding in five North Antrim villages over that time in response to a question from Mr Allister.



This included both Departmental and Arms Length funding in relation to Armoy, Bushmills, Dervock, Mosside; and Stranocum.

