Questions raised over Allister and McShane ‘duet’ as council suffering ‘chaos’

The hotel proposal at the centre of claims made by Jim Allister and Padraig McShane.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

“UNFOUNDED allegations” made by independent republican councillor Padraig McShane are causing chaos in the council and jeopardising inward investment, a DUP councillor has claimed.

Speaking at Cloonavin's full-council monthly meeting last week, George Duddy also raised questions over Cllr McShane's relationship with TUV leader Jim Allister who, he claimed, had “joined forces to perform a duet.”

Mr Allister has since denied ever having had a conversation with Cllr McShane.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

