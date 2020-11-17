‘Bobby was an absolute legend’ as Bushmills stalwart passes away

Bobby Greer.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Bushmills man who has been described as the “kindest most caring person” following his death.

Bobby Greer, who was well-known in the village and across the Borough, passed away last Saturday (November 14).

The news has shocked the local community as Bobby was always on hand to stop for a chat or help those in need.

Writing on Facebook, DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop stated that she was ‘privileged’ to have a lifelong friendship with Bobby.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby Greer,” she continued.

