Jordan lights up Ballybogey

Christmas display to raise funds for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

Jordan Christie from Ballybogey at his home which has been decorated for Christmas in aid of NI Childrens Hospice. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE might not be a traditional Christmas lights switch-on across North Antrim during this year’s festivities – but try telling that to Jordan Christie.

The Christie household – located in Ballybogey – has certainly went above and beyond to celebrate the big day on December 25 by lighting up the house in eye catching fashion.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Jordan explains that the doom and gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic was just one of the reasons why he went all out to celebrate the Christmas period – even though there were certainly plenty of wires and plugs to sort out first.

“I have always loved Christmas since a young age,” he said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

