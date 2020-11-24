‘Quite appalling’ - forgotten villages face 13 year wait for sewerage upgrades

NORTH Antrim MLA Jim Allister has described as 'quite appalling' that four north Antrim villages could be facing up to a 13 year wait for improved sewerage facilities and has called upon the minister to meet a delegation from the villages.



Mr Allister had asked the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon about what steps are now planned to make adequate sewerage provision in the villages of Armoy; Dervock; Mosside and Stranocum.



Minister Mallon told him that due to “insufficient funding” upgrades to the wastewater treatment works serving Armoy, Dervock, Mosside and Stranocum have had to be deferred until “at least” the 2027-2033 price control period.

