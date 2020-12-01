Balnamore children to make special Christmas DVD for elderly residents

Balnamore children to make special Christmas DVD for elderly residents

Norma Costello, one of the organisers for decorating the Christmas tree by the community in Balnamore, with Molly Ewing at the Tinsel Memory Tree sign. WK49KC06BM

PARENTS picking their children up from Balnamore Primary School today (Tues Dec 1) are in for a treat as the children will be gathered around the village Christmas tree singing seasonal carols.

Organised by the local community, the plan is to capture the singing on a CD to be given to care workers, nurses, and elderly members of the local community.

But this is just the latest initiative centred around the village tree which is diligently looked after by Norma Costello.

The tree is amazingly decorated thanks to her "Tinsel Memory Tree" idea.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

