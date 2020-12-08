Fly tripping is ‘damned disgrace’

Fly tripping is ‘damned disgrace’

Mr David Farrell picks a note book found in a pile of fly tipped litter on the Conagher Road.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

CONAGHER Road, one of the pleasantest little roads on the north side of Ballymoney and used by many people out for a dander, is being spoiled by fly tippers.

“A damned disgrace” is one regular walker described the scene of rubbish strewn across verge near the Gushy Bridge last week.

So annoyed was Mr David Farrell that he sent in a picture of the mess to The Chronicle, showing himself retrieving an address book that has been since handed over to the council.

David said: “My wife and I walk on this stretch of road every day and that is only one example of rubbish everywhere on the verges and side ditches and its a damned disgrace.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Village under siege

Knock Road in Dervock closed as the police deal with suspect devices in the town. WK49KC03BM

Village under siege

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354