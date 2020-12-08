Planners give green light for Dunluce Castle visitor centre

PLANNING officials have recommended approving renewed proposals for a state-of-the-art visitor centre at Dunluce Castle.



The owner of land surrounding the historic ruins secured outline planning permission in 2015 to replace existing farm buildings with a modern visitor and education centre.



An application to renew the approval was lodged earlier this year accompanied by a positive report on a community consultation exercise.



A final decision on the project will be taken by elected members of the council's planning committee later this month.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*