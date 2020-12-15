Danske Bank closes its doors in Ballycastle

The Consumer Council is urging Danske Bank customers to review their banking needs in response to the closure of their local branches in Ballycastle and Kilrea.

It was announced in September that the two branches were to close, with the doors in Ballycastle closing for the final time on Friday, December 4.

Scott Kennerley, Director of Financial Services at The Consumer Council, said: “Whilst some consumers prefer accessing their banking services through the internet, apps and over the phone, it is important to remember that there are still many people who rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

