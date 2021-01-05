Flying high again?

Moves to reinstate Airshow to mark 70th anniversary of Queen's coronation

Scenes from 2019’s Portrush Airshow the last time the event ran.

Peter Winter

THE Airshow should be reinstated on a bi-annual basis, starting in 2022 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

That is the proposal members of Causeway Coast and Glens Council will debate later this month.

The two-day festival, which cost ratepayers around £200,000, ran for two decades in Portrush but was scrapped in 2020 even before Covid restrictions put paid to all tourism events.

The decision was taken ahead of last year's rate-setting process amid the council's deepening budgetary crisis.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

