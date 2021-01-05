Tributes paid to Bill Tweed

Tributes have been paid to the former Chief Executive of the Causeway Health and Social Care Trust, Bill Tweed, who passed away on Christmas Eve.

The Ballymoney man, whose drive and dedication helped to successfully deliver the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine after many years of campaigning, passed peacefully at Braefield Nursing Home.

Bill, lovingly remembered by all his family and friends and who had been living for a number of years at Portrush Road in Portstewart, is survived by widow Claire and children Shaun, Warren and Kirk, grandchildren and wider family circle.

