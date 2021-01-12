Ballymoney under a ‘dark cloud’ as assault victim dies

BALLYMONEY remains in shock as police investigations into a “serious assault” that took place in the town on January 3, have turned into a murder inquiry following the death of the victim, Mr Steven Peck.



Mr Peck passed away late last week, in the hospital where he had lain since the incident on a lane-way behind the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on Sunday, January 3.



In revealing that a formal murder investigation had been launched on Sunday (Janury 10), PSNI Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “My thoughts are with Steven’s family at this very sad and difficult time.”

