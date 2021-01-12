Ballymoney under a ‘dark cloud’ as assault victim dies

Ballymoney under a ‘dark cloud’ as assault victim dies

A general view of the area where Steven Peck was found on a lane behind the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

BALLYMONEY remains in shock as police investigations into a “serious assault” that took place in the town on January 3, have turned into a murder inquiry following the death of the victim, Mr Steven Peck.

Mr Peck passed away late last week, in the hospital where he had lain since the incident on a lane-way behind the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on Sunday, January 3.

In revealing that a formal murder investigation had been launched on Sunday (Janury 10), PSNI Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “My thoughts are with Steven’s family at this very sad and difficult time.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Tributes paid to Bill Tweed

Tributes have been paid to the former Chief Executive of the Causeway Health and Social Care Trust, Bill Tweed, who passed away on Christmas Eve.

Tributes paid to Bill Tweed

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354