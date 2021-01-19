JDLC opens as vaccination centre

NEWS that the Joey Dunlop Leisure on the Garryduff Road will open as a Covid vaccination centre tomorrow, (Wednesday 19) has been welcomed.



Four practices from the Causeway Federation of GPs - Fannin, Hutchinson & Boyd, Ballymoney Family Practice, Coleraine Health Centre and The Country Medical Centre have come together to roll out the vaccine to patients of the four practices, at the JDLC.



Ballymoney Family Practice Manager, Ms Nuala Lamont confirmed that patients of the respective practices have been informed of an appropriate time to attend for vaccination.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*