Public urged to cry ‘foul’ over dog mess

A BOROUGH wide dog fouling scourge can be tackled best by residents prepared to inform on irresponsible pet owners.



That was the message delivered to councillors at an Environmental Services Committee debate on Tuesday.



The debate was prompted by a proposal from Glens Councillor Margaret Ann McKillop to introduce a ‘Green Dog Walkers Scheme’, aimed at promoting responsible ownership.



Although the motion was passed, members heard information on transgressions that allowed council officials to “make an example” of the guilty owners was the best way to address the problem.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*