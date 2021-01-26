Minister ‘disappointed’ by council’s snub over Causeway parking

Minister Nichola Mallon (above right) wants the council to address future temporary parking arrangements at the Giant’s Causeway.

A STORMONT minister has expressed “disappointment” at Causeway Coast and Glens Council's handling of makeshift car parks close to Northern Ireland's only World Heritage Site.

Last summer the appearance of temporary facilities on fields surrounding the Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre prompted an intervention from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

She asked the council to consider using its planning powers to tackle the issue.

But the request was rejected by elected representatives concerned over congestion caused by roadside parking.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

