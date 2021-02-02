Murder trial ten years on

10 years ago this week the trial of Hazel Stewart began. The Chronicle’s Peter Winter looks back on a period when Coleraine was the focus of national media attention...

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ONE Friday afternoon almost ten years ago, I was walking through town when I encountered someone close to an investigation that prompted the biggest trial Coleraine has ever witnessed.

I was the Chronicle reporter covering the three-week court case and, because it didn’t sit on Fridays, I had the day off. I was grateful.

Each day I’d sit through two or three hours of testimony in the morning and another couple in the afternoon, all the time taking pages and pages of notes.

I’d get back to the office after 4pm and start writing. My editor wanted as much copy as possible, knowing the appetite readers had for every detail surrounding the case. I’d leave the office at 6pm, go home, have dinner and write again until 10pm or 11pm.

I’d finish off and re-read everything the next morning before heading to court and beginning the whole process again.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

