‘Unbelievable’ - Black Santa raises well over £8000 despite COVID

BALLYMONEY Black Santa Alastair Coyles has thanked everyone who supported this years sit-out and charity appeal, describing it as "unbelievably successful", taking place as it did, during the COVID pandemic.



Alastair raised a whopping £1650 for each of the traditional five Black Santa charities with the cheques being handed over yesterday (Monday) morning at the Diamond in Ballymoney.



Representatives from the Samaritans, CAN, Drop Inn Ministries, St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army turned out for the cheque handovers, with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Ald Mark Fielding also in attendance.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*