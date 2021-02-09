Local tributes to Ulster-Scots ‘giant’

THE Ulster-Scots community and further afield was saddened to learn of the death of writer, lexicographer and broadcaster Mr James Fenton, one of the greatest exponents of Ulster-Scots language of his generation.



Brought up near Ballymoney, Mr Fenton died last week (Tuesday, February 2) at his home in Glengormley, surrounded by his family, just a few weeks short of his 90th birthday.



Warm tributes have poured in from his many friends and peers locally with Dunloy writer and broadcaster Liam Logan describing him as a 'giant' of Ulster-Scots.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*