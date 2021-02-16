Foodbank donation following pyjama day at local Spar store

Peter Rollins of Ballymoney Foodbank receives a full trolley of food and toiletries from staff member Kenna Sweeney at the Route Service Station in Ballymoney.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A LOCAL Spar store has shown its generosity as staff and members of the public have donated funds and food towards the Ballymoney Foodbank.

A full trolley of food and toiletries, as well as a donation of £118 was given to the Foodbank by the Route Service Station in Ballymoney.

Speaking to The Chronicle, store manager Hannah Devenney, insists it was a lovely feeling to give back to the community.

“We are owned by the Henderson Group and a big part of that is by being in the heart of the community,” she said.

