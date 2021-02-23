Dervock secures funding for promotion of Ulster-Scots traditions in the Orange Hall

Dervock secures funding for promotion of Ulster-Scots traditions in the Orange Hall

WM Roland Hill LOL 534 and Matthew Hagan chairperson of Dervock Young Defenders FB.

DERVOCK Orange Hall and backyard was recently developed, through the RDP 'Village Renewal' initiative and the DFC 'Community Halls Pilot Programme' - that created and modernized a Community Garden and facilities.

Dervock & District Community Association' have been working in partnership with 'Dervock Young Defenders FB' and have secured funding to start up a 'Youth Network' - a Gentleman's Club' and a 'Writers Club' based in the hall.

Speaking about the initiative, Association Chair Franke Cunningham said: “Elements of the funding secured is targeted towards the promotion of the 'Ulster-Scots' tradition and heritage through discussion, groups re-learning the origin of cultural musical instruments, with the music we traditionally play being of Ulster Scot heritage.

