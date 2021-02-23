Sinn Fein chairperson left ‘embarrassed’ by Irish language ‘snub’

Nicholl reveals councillors walked out of online presentation

Sinn Fein chairperson left ‘embarrassed’ by Irish language ‘snub’

Gaelcholáiste Dhoire is a rapidly growing Irish-medium post-primary school in Dungiven. Dozens of new teaching jobs are to be created in the next few years as the Irish language sector expands.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE chair of an influential council committee has described as ‘embarrassing’ a walk out by unionist members during a presentation by an Irish language advocacy group.

Representatives form Conradh na Gaeilge appeared before the Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday to discuss the council's obligations to Irish speakers.

While some members were in council's Cloonavin chamber as usual, others attended remotely via video conferencing software.

Only after the presentation had concluded did Sinn Féin Chair Dermott Nicholl reveal that a number of members had either left the chamber or switched off their online connections.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354