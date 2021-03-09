Bushmills girl steps out for Cancer Research

Four-year-old Aria joins her mum in new campaign to raise funds after the death of her beloved grandmother

Even the snow did not deter Adelle and Aria from getting in some training for March.

A YOUNG Bushmills girl is stepping out to help raise much needed funds for Cancer Research.

Four-year-old Aria Stevenson-Lampard is taking the lead with her mum Adele to launch Walk All Over Cancer in Northern Ireland.

Adele, local fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK in Northern Ireland, is calling on people to sign up now and pledge to walk 10,000 steps a day in March for the charity.

And to prove it can be a walk in the park, she’s teamed up with other fundraising groups and individuals across the country to encourage people to commit to take part and start raising money for the cause.

