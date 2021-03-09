‘We were meant to be there’

Bendooragh man helps to save two women after their car plunges into water in Athens

Ramsey Pollock and Matthew Martin

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A BENDOORAGH man insists he is ‘no hero’ despite playing a role in helping two women survive after their car rolled into a river near Athens Harbour in Greece.

Ramsey Pollock and Matthew Martin, from Belfast, were driving shipping containers to one of Europe’s largest refugee camps when the incident occurred last Wednesday night (March 3).

After missing a ferry connection, the pair was deciding their next move before hearing the car entering the water.

