‘If Ulster-Scots is part of who you are, say it in the Census,’ says Ballymoney activist

Ulster Scots Agency Education Officer, Gary Blair.

A BALLYMONEY Ulster-Scots activist has said that it is “essential” that local Ulster-Scots speakers are “honest and forthright” about this part of their identity, when it comes to filling out the forthcoming census form.

“Census Day on 21st March is a great opportunity to capture who we are,” says Ulster Scots Agency Education Officer, Gary Blair.
Speaking about the census, Gary said:

“It is essential that Ulster Scots speakers are honest and forthright in the census.

