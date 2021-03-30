Elizabeth takes on epic challenge for Chest Heart and Stroke

MOYARGET woman Elizabeth White is taking on a mammoth challenge in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke.



In the month of April, when she will mark her 75th birthday, she has pledged to walk 75km to raise money for the Ballycastle Support Group.



Speaking to the Chronicle, Elizabeth explained that with the Covid pandemic this year, local fundraising had suffered greatly.



She said: “Our usual events such as street collections and flag days couldn't be held because of coronavirus, but I felt as I came closer to my 75th birthday I wanted to do something worthwhile.”

