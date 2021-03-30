Watersports providers hit back over council’s harbour ban

COASTEERING, kayaking, diving, sailing and surfing guides have reacted angrily to a ban on commercial water sport operations at North Coast harbours.



The providers say they're making an ever more significant contribution to the tourist economy and provide invaluable water safety advice – not to mention dozens of impromptu rescues every year.



But they are now facing serious restrictions after councillors raised complaints about traffic congestion at local beauty spots.

