Watersports providers hit back over council’s harbour ban

Ballintoy traffic complaint prompts ‘assessment’ of capacity at coastal beauty spots

Diving instructor Johannes Windisch ‘relaxing’ at Whiterocks.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COASTEERING, kayaking, diving, sailing and surfing guides have reacted angrily to a ban on commercial water sport operations at North Coast harbours.

The providers say they're making an ever more significant contribution to the tourist economy and provide invaluable water safety advice – not to mention dozens of impromptu rescues every year.

But they are now facing serious restrictions after councillors raised complaints about traffic congestion at local beauty spots.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

