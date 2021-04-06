Finlay blasts PSNI over Storey funeral

BALLYMONEY Alderman and North Antrim DUP Chair John Finlay has written open letters to both the Justice Minister Naomi Long and the PSNI Chief Constable in relation to the PPS decision not pursue prosecutions in relation to the Bobby Storey funeral.



Thousands of republicans attended the funeral in west Belfast last June 30, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Cloughmills Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal McLaughlin, who knew Mr Storey for quite a few years.



On March 30 the PPS announced their decision not to prosecute 24 people including DFM O'Neill because of a "lack of clarity and coherence within the Covid regulations and the prior engagement between organizers and the police,” would make convictions unlikely.



The following day a review of this decision was announced, with Michelle O’Neill making an apology in the Assembly last Thursday.

