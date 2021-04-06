Longest serving staff member retires after 45 years at Ballyrashane Creamery

GLENDA Rodgers McCormick admits feeling emotional after driving to and from work for the final time last Wednesday (March 31).



For the last 45 years, Glenda has left her native Bushmills and travelled on the same road to Ballyrashane Creamery, building friendships and cementing a job for life in the process.



However, after making the decision to retire around Christmas time, Glenda closed the final chapter on her career with the Creamery that has spanned over four decades – meaning she is the longest serving member of staff in its history!



Back in 1975, Glenda, who was then a fresh faced 17-year-old, began her first shift at the company and never looked back until last Tuesday when she returned her fob and key.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*