From crime to creativity...

A NON-PROFIT social enterprise group has taken a major step towards converting Bushmill's 187-year-old courthouse into an arts and crafts centre.



The Grade B listed building, abandoned in the 1960s, is the subject of a planning application lodged last week by Enterprise Causeway.



The converted courthouse extended at the rear will provide workshop and retail space for local artists and creative entrepreneurs. The premises will also include a cafe.



The project is envisaged as a development of the ‘Designerie,’ a non-profit, social enterprise established nearby which supports local people developing new skills.

