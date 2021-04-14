More than 400 people helped with £2.5m debt

Use our free and confidential service says agency as it reveals the local stats of financial stress during pandemic year

Community Advice Causeway’s Annmarie O’Donnell

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

OVER 400 people in the Causeway Coast and Glens were helped with debt and financial issues last year.

Advice NI, Northern Ireland’s largest advice network, has this week revealed that it dealt with a total of over £2.5m in debt issues in the area during 2020.

And they have urged local families, individuals and business owners in the area facing problems to use their free and confidential support available to them.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a climate for debt.

