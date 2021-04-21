Bushmills tops £72m Growth Deal priority list

Enterprise zone and vet school also earmarked for windfall

The regeneration of Bushmills has emerged as one of three priorities in the government’s £72m Growth Deal.

USHMILLS regeneration, an Enterprise Zone digital innovation hub and a Vet School at Ulster University have emerged first in line for the government's £72m Growth Deal fund.

The windfall, earmarked for Causeway Coast and Glens, was announced two years ago by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The council has been told to prioritise ‘key catalyst projects’ over the next 10-years to ‘help shape and grow the local economy’.

Half the money will come from Westminster and the other half from the NI Executive.

