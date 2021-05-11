Mayor presents Dervock RBL with centenary certificate on VE Day

DERVOCK marked VE Day last Saturday (May 8) with a short; but special service in the village, with a wreath being laid by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens (CC&G).



Though muted, due to government restrictions regarding COVID19, for many this is a day that symbolizes hope for all communities.



On Tuesday May 8 1945 hostilities ceased against the forces of European fascism led by German dictator Adolf Hitler, which later became known at VE or Victory in Europe Day.

