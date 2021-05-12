Alleged arsonist is refused bail in court

Alleged arsonist is refused bail in court

The scene on Charles Street in Ballymoney on Boxing Day morning after the blaze gutted a house. Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

Julie Magee

Julie Magee

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A MAN accused of arson, endangering life with intent and making a threat to kill in connection with a house fire in Ballymoney last Christmas Day has been refused bail.

Nicusor Adascalitei, 32, with an address of Moycraig Road, Mosside, appeared by video link from Maghaberry prison, before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena on Monday, May 10.

The 32-year-old, who is charged with damaging by fire 19 Charles Street, intending to endanger life, and making a threat to kill a man on December 25, 2020, followed proceedings with the help of a Romanian interpreter.

A detective constable told the court that “the file is nearing completion” but added “there are a number of key outstanding issues.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

