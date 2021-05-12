Rotary present award to Foodbank Director

Peter Rollins (left) receives the Jack Pinkerton Endeavour Award from Jimmy Dunlop of Ballymoney Rotary Club, who is himself a volunteer at Foodbank.

POPULAR Ballymoney Foodbank Director Peter Rollins is the winner of this year’s Jack Pinkerton Endeavour Award.

This is awarded annually by the Rotary Club of Ballymoney to someone who has contributed "above and beyond" to the community in Ballymoney.

A spokesperson for Ballymoney Rotary said they had been “extremely impressed” by Peter's “huge level of personal commitment.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

