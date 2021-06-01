South American woman to stand trial after fatal Ballymoney crash

A SOUTH American woman will stand trial next month accused of causing the death of a county Antrim father-of-three by careless driving.



Brazilian Isabella Sequetto Terror, 28, appeared by video link before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Friday, May 28.



The 28-year-old, who followed proceedings with the help of an interpreter, is charged with causing the death of Ballycastle man Francis Watson at Drones Road, Ballymoney, on February 6 last year.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*