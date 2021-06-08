Ballycastle and Waterfoot among Green Coast Award winners

PORTSTEWART Strand is without a Blue Flag this summer because of a “financial decision” by beach owners the National Trust.



Last week a list of eight beaches awarded Blue Flags was announced by the scheme's administrators.



Among them are Benone, Downhill and Castlerock, plus West Strand and Whiterocks in Portrush.



To gain a Blue Flag, beaches must dem onstrate a four-year record of “excellent” water quality.



And samples at Portstewart have continued to measure up.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*